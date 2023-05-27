 Punjab forms SIT to combat human trafficking, focuses on exploitation of women in Middle East
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Punjab forms SIT to combat human trafficking, focuses on exploitation of women in Middle East | Representational Image

Chandigarh: Punjab has established a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate cases of human trafficking, specifically targeting women from the state who are being exploited in Middle East countries under visit and employment visas. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaustubh Sharma from Ludhiana range will serve as the nodal officer of the SIT to facilitate hassle-free case registration in the state.

Mission Hope

The formation of the SIT falls under the scope of "Mission Hope" initiated by Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, aimed at rescuing stranded women in Oman. Sahney, who is also the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation (WPO), stated that the WPO is assisting victims in registering police cases across various districts of Punjab and providing support to stranded women in Middle East countries. He has set up hotlines in Abu Dhabi, Oman, and India, urging victims and families of illegal immigrants to report their situations to the police in order to hold the culprits accountable.

Sahney has further pledged to help stranded women by offering skill training free of charge upon their return to Punjab, as well as facilitating dignified employment within the state. Recent incidents in Punjab have involved women being trafficked to Middle East countries and subjected to severe exploitation and abuse.

