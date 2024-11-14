Punjab: Ferozepur Police Seize Cache Of 11 Pistols, 21 Magazines; Hunt On To Nab Suspects

Seized Pistols & Magazines | DGP Punjab Police

Ferozepur (Punjab): In a major blow against illegal arms trafficking, Ferozepur police seized a significant cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines on Thursday. While the suspects managed to flee Police teams are using local intelligence to track them, DGP Punjab Police said.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major blow against illegal arms trafficking, Ferozepur police intercepted two suspects carrying a significant cache of weapons, including 11 pistols and 21 magazines. When stopped, the persons abandoned their motorcycle and fled, but swift coordination led to major leads."

DGP Punjab Police further said that through diligent investigation, police teams traced the motorcycle to Faridkot, where the registered owner was destined, and identified the primary suspect. "Police teams are working around the clock, using local intelligence and advanced tracking to close in on these individuals," DGP further added.

He further said that the Punjab Police remains committed to a stringent crackdown on organized crime and illegal weapons trafficking, aiming to uncover all forward and backward linkages within these networks to ensure public safety.

Punjab Police Apprehends Two Key Operatives Of Canada-Based Arshdeep Singh Dalla

Recently the Punjab police has apprehended two key operatives of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh Dalla for their alleged involvement in the murder case of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in the state's Faridkot district last month, said an official on Sunday.

As per investigations a man identified as Jasawant Singh Gill (45) was also shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district by the two arrested on the direction of the Canada-based gangster Dall.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav posted on X, "State Special Operation Cell of Mohali in a joint operation with the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police apprehended two key operatives of Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla involved in the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot."

