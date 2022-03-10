e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Punjab Elections Results: AAP wins 23 seats, continues to lead

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party appears to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken won 23 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes on Thursday, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Amarinder Singh among the heavyweights who were trailing.

ALSO READ

UP Election Results: Swami Prasad Maurya, who defected to SP from BJP, loses from Fazilnagar UP Election Results: Swami Prasad Maurya, who defected to SP from BJP, loses from Fazilnagar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:23 PM IST