Punjab Elections Results: AAP wins 23 seats, continues to lead

The Aam Aadmi Party appears to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken won 23 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes on Thursday, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Amarinder Singh among the heavyweights who were trailing.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:23 PM IST