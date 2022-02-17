e-Paper Get App
India

Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

Punjab elections 2022: Three Congress councillors join AAP ahead of assembly polls

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, three Congress councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

As many as three Congress councillors left the Congress party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which includes Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur in the presence of party leader Manish Sisodia.

Notably, Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joined the AAP in the presence of the two leaders.

This comes as a huge blow to Congress ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab, which is set to take place on February 20.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
