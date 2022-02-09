Punjab Elections 2022: Sworn enemies Jagir Kaur, Sukhpal Khaira locked in stiff fight for fifth time in Bholath

Chandigarh: Arch rivals since 1997, Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was the first woman president of the powerful religious body Shiromani Gurdwara Prapandhak Committee (SGPC), and firebrand Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira are locked in a stiff contest for the fifth time in Bholath constituency of poll-bound Punjab.

Bholath seat (district Kapurthala), has been won thrice by senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Jagir Kaur and twice by Khaira since 1997; the former won it in 1997, 2002 and in 2012 while Congress’ Khaira who won it in 2007 again won it on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket in 2017 by defeating Jagir Kaur’s son-in-law Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh.

Of the total five elections, four were direct contests between the two firebrand leaders. Since Jagir Kaur, 67, could not herself fight the 2017 election due to a pending criminal case pertaining to the death of her daughter, she had instead fielded her son-in-law.

Khaira, 56, who is the son of veteran Akali leader Sukhjinder Singh Khaira had joined Congress in 1997. He left Congress owning to poor party performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He joined AAP and won the Bholath seat in 2017 and was the leader of opposition (LoP) but left AAP alleging the dictatorial attitude of party leader Arvind Kejriwal in 2019. He again joined Congress a few months ago.

Jagir Kaur appeared to have an edge over her rivals in the constituency till about a fortnight ago in the wake of the arrest of Khaira by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in November, last year.

However, Khaira who remained in jail for about 75 days has been granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court and is back in the fray. Notably, Jagir Kaur had also been acquitted by the court and hence fighting the election as a SAD candidate again. She also heads a powerful Dera in Begowal town in the district.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Ranjit Singh Rana, a party hopper who had contested the 2017 polls on Congress ticket and finished third. Prior to Congress, he was with the SAD.

The Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) floated by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has fielded Amandeep Gora Gill, a former Congress leader and a close aide of minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

While Jagir Kaur promises more developmental and educational projects, Khaira highlights various developmental works carried out during his stint and alleges that he has been falsely framed in a money laundering case due to political vendetta.

The AAP candidate Rana maintains that the constituency wants to see a change from Jagir Kaur and Khaira in the area and the AAP model of governance.

Total votes: 1.34 lakh

Male: 68,406

Female: 66,280

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:26 PM IST