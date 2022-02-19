Punjab Elections 2022: State Chief Election Officer orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for violating model code of conduct

A day before Punjab goes to assembly polls, following a complaint by Shiromani Akali Dal against AAP national convenor, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) requests Sr SP SAS Nagar to register FIR against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal "for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties."

The development came on a complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal.

According to the copy of the letter posted by ANI, the state election commission has directed the Mohali administration to file a case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for violating the guidelines of the election commission.

The Aam Aadmi Party earlier in the day had filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking penal action against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for violating the election guidelines during the silence period.

AAP alleged that the SAD leader was seeking votes on Facebook.

However, the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab has informed via a letter that the clip was not approved by the state-level media certification and monitoring committee.

The CEO in the letter said that the video was ‘sheer violation of the rule '4.4.2(B) DONT’s (v)' of manual on Model Code of Conduct’ and other related guidelines. Therefore, the EC official requested the SSP of SAS Nagar to register the FIR as per legal provisions.

The mode of conduct has been in force in poll-bound Punjab since January 8. All 117 Assembly seats in Punjab will go to the polls on Sunday, with the state set to witness multi-cornered contests.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 08:26 PM IST