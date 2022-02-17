Punjab Elections 2022: Sitting Congress MLA Sunil Dutti faces stiff fight from SAD, AAP in Amristar (North)

Chandigarh: Even as the sitting Congress MLA Sunil Dutti is working overtime to retain his Amritsar (north) assembly the seat, a stiff fight from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against him, seems imminent here.

And while Congress’ Dutti, the SAD’s candidate, Anil Joshi, who was earlier with BJP and a minister, and the AAP’s nominee Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a retired IPS officer, have already gone full throttle with their respective campaigns, the BJP has yet to keep up with their pace.

Here is the reason: BJP’s own firebrand leader and two-time MLA Anil Joshi is now the SAD’s nominee. He was expelled from the saffron party after he supported the farmers’ protest against now-repealed farm laws. Without Joshi, BJP is apparently struggling to give a befitting fight this electoral battle from here.

Joshi is known as one of the prominent Hindu mass leaders in Punjab and is running his campaign well. He is also trying to garner the support of the voters by listing the works done by him during his tenure as the Punjab local bodies minister during the SAD-BJP regime before 2017.

Joshi who had won this seat in 2007 and 2012 was defeated by Dutti in 2017 by a margin of about 14,000 votes.

Notably, the voters of this seat have always elected Hindu legislators, despite the fact that Sikhs comprise a large chunk of the population in this segment, the voters belonging to scheduled castes and migrant labourers also impact the elections.

Nonetheless, the main fight has been between Congress and BJP.

However, without Joshi, the BJP has so far been unable to keep up with the pace with its rival candidates. Unlike other parties which have fielded Hindu faces, the saffron party has opted to field a Sikh face Sukhminder Singh Pintu, who is a two-time councillor.

Kunwar Vijay Prartap, who once served as the Amritsar SSP and had come to the limelight across Punjab as the main investigator in the 2015’s post-sacrilege police firing incidents, is relying on the tag of "Aam Aadmi'' (a common man). With his roots in Bihar, he is also eying on the support from the migrant community settled in good number in the segment.

Though, Dutti faces the anti-incumbency factor, he maintains during his campaigns that he worked selflessly and fearlessly even amid the pandemic and also lists the works done during his stint as the Amritsar Mayor.

Total voters: 2.02 lakh

Male: 1,04,966

Female: 97,120

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 08:59 PM IST