Punjab elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit state on Jan 27, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab on January 27.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Singh Sidhu said: "Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27th January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab..."

According to a schedule shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar and then visit Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with 117 candidates.

Ahead of Assembly elections, Punjab Congress has put out a new social media video, which portrays Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as superhero 'Thor' with an accompanying hashtag "Congress hi aeyigi."

The video is made out of a scene taken from 'Avengers: Infinity War' a Hollywood film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Avengers. Faces of Charanjit Singh Channi, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are superimposed on the faces of characters of 'Thor', 'Bruce Banner', and 'Captain America'.

It also shows the faces of PM Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal superimposed on faces of the characters of 'aliens'.

The video depicts how Channi as 'Thor' comes to the rescue of his fellow avengers from the attack of aliens and is shown to eventually defeat the 'aliens'. Captain Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister who has floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)have also been portrayed as evil aliens in the clip.

"We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people," tweeted the Punjab Congress along with the video.

Polling in Punjab will be held on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:11 PM IST