Punjab Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to announce CM candidate on Sunday? Here's what we know

The Congress will declare its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab on Sunday, NDTV reported citing sources. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Ludhiana on Sunday, when he is likely to announce who will become the Chief Minister of Punjab if his party retains power in the north Indian state.

The party has been seeking public opinion through phone calls on who should be the CM candidate, a drive similar to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab before it named Bhagwant Mann as their face for the state's top job.

There's a strong buzz that incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi is the party's favourite for the post. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is also in the frame.

The call from the Congress features a recorded message in Punjabi asking listeners to press a key to pick among three options. Channi's name has been placed at number one, followed by Sidhu's. The third option asks whether the party should go without a CM face.

With the electoral battle heating up in the state, all eyes are on the Congress's face for the top post. Sidhu had earlier publicly said the party should announce the candidate.

Channi has filed nomination from two assembly constituencies leading to speculations around him being favoured by the party and providing him a backup opportunity if he suffers a loss on one of the seats. Also, Sidhu has repeatedly tried to project himself as the face of Congress in the state.

Punjab will vote on February 20. Counting will take place on March 10.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:27 PM IST