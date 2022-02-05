Punjab elections 2022: Not surprised, says Manish Tewari after being dropped from star campaigners list

The Congress party's decision to drop its top leaders from its star campaigner list has drawn criticism from ahead of Punjab assembly elections.

After prominent G-23 leaders of the Congress did not find space on the list of star campaigners for the Punjab assembly elections, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said that he would have been surprised if it had been any different.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Tewari said: "I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The reasons are also no state secret."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manish Tewari further said that who leads the campaign, who becomes the face of the campaign can be decided by the party.

"As an MP & a political worker, I personally think that in a democracy the right to elect CM lies with elected MLAs. Who leads the campaign, who becomes the face of the campaign can be decided by the party," he told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress MP was responding to the news report on the absence of prominent Congress leaders from the star campaigner list and also to former TMC MP Abhijit Mukherjee.

Mukherjee said in a tweet, "Sad state of affairs in Punjab Congress as they exclude a prominent senior congress leader, MP from Punjab and former minister Manish Tewari Ji from the list of star campaigners in poll-bound Punjab! Such narrow-minded steps will never help Congress to win elections!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The former TMC MP said in another tweet, "Brother ManishTewari Ji, our people with their votes are the only answer to such bipartisan mentality! Come what may, you shall always remain indomitable! You have always been one of the finest parliamentarians I have seen and that has been my late father's opinion too."

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Lok Sabha MP from the state Manish Tewari are not among the party's star campaigners for the February 20 assembly election in Punjab.

The Congress released its list of 30 'star campaigners' for Punjab, which includes Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Rahul Gandhi.

Azad and Tewari are among the prominent members of the G-23 who had written to party leadership seeking an overhaul and have been questioning the leadership.

Azad was also recently conferred with Padma Bhushan by the government of India.

However, some other members of the G-23 such as Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Hooda are among the star campaigners for Punjab.

The party has also included former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who earlier rebelled against the Congress.

Tewari is also the lone Hindu MP from Punjab, even though another MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu has been included in the list.

The list also includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Harish Chaudhary, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Ambika Soni, and former Speaker Meira Kumar.

Chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former PCC chiefs Sunil Jakhar, Partap Singh Bajwa, Ajay Maken, and Randeep Surjewala are among the star campaigners.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Netta D'Souza, BV Srinivas, Imran Pratapgarhi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Amrita Dhawan, Raminder Awla, and Tajender Singh Bittoo have also been named in the list of 30 star campaigners for Punjab.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:16 AM IST