Punjab elections 2022: No MLA's kin will get chairmanship if I remain Punjab Congress chief, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said if he continues to be PCC chief, no MLA's son will get chairmanship, adding that he will resign if it happens.

"I promise that if I continue as PCC chief, no MLA's son will get the chairmanship, workers will get it ...will resign the day when someone privileged gets it,' Sidhu said.

Sidhu made the remark during a rally in Ludhiana in which Rahul Gandhi declared sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress chief ministerial face for the ensuing Punjab polls on Sunday.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:16 AM IST