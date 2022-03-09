Punjab Elections 2022: First Congress Legislative Party meeting to be held tomorrow at PPCC office at 5 pm

On the evening of counting of votes on March 10, first Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at Congress Bhawan in Punjab. Just a day before the results of assembly elections will be announced, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu made the announcement.

Navjot Sidhu while talking to the reporters said, "t has been decided that the First Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at PPCC office (Congress Bhawan, Sector 15) at 5PM."

"All newly elected Punjab Congress MLAs are requested to attend," Sidhu added.

More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes on Thursday in the five states where assembly polls were held recently. The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines.

The assembly polls in these five states were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

It has been decided that the First Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at PPCC office (Congress Bhawan, Sector 15) at 5PM. All newly elected Punjab Congress MLAs are requested to attend: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu#PunjabElections2022

Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Uttar Pradesh, which has a maximum of 403 assembly constituencies, will have more than 750 counting halls, followed by Punjab over 200.

Meanwhile, Various exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the next government in Punjab but a few have also forecast a hung assembly in the state which had witnessed a high-stakes contest on February 20.

Counting of votes will start at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray. The state recorded voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections. In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the voting percentage recorded was 77.40. The percentage in 2007 and 2012 was 75.45 and 78.20 respectively. In the 2002 elections, the voting percentage was 65.14.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:02 PM IST