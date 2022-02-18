Punjab Elections 2022: February 20 polls filled with many firsts

Chandigarh: The February 20 single-phase 117-seat assembly election in Punjab has many firsts in the electoral history of the state.

Punjab would see on Sunday for the first time a multi-corner fight among Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-alliance, the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress (PLC)-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Sanyukt-combine and the farmers’ outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM).

The state had seen only bi-polar polls between Congress and SAD in the past, except for 2017 when AAP made it a triangular contest.

It is for the first time that the state has a Dalit chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi appointed about five months ahead of this election by Congress high command. The former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh was replaced by Channi following bad blood in the party who has floated his PLC and jumped into the fray aligning with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), a splinter group of SAD.

It is also the first time that two of the four political majors – Congress and AAP – have announced their chief ministerial candidates, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhagwan Mann, respectively.

It is the first time, the BJP is fighting its maximum of 65 seats with an alliance with PLC and SAD-(Sanyukt).

Besides the parties named above, it is also the first time that a farmers’ outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) which has its influence in over 1,500 villages in the Malwa region has also entered the fray.

It is also the first time that the SAD which is contesting the state polls in alliance with the BSP giving the latter 20 seats has promised it that it would have two deputy chief ministers - a Dalit and a Hindu if voted to power. The SAD had snapped ties with BJP over the issue of the now-repealed three farm laws last year.

Poll blare falls silent

The blaring high-voltage campaigning of all the political majors who gave the final push to their respective canvassing all day came to an end by 6 pm Friday – two days ahead of the single-phase February 20 assembly election in Punjab.

Polling in the state would be held between 8 am and 6 pm on Sunday and votes would be counted on March 10.

With all the star campaigners of all the political parties having already been asked to leave the polling area, only door-to-door canvassing is allowed henceforth as per the election commission of India guidelines.

According to official information, the state police and the central paramilitary force personnel had already begun checking hotels, lodges, and guest houses to move out the outsiders and non-voters since late Friday evening. The EC has also formed 1,000 quick reaction teams comprising central armed paramilitary forces to deal with law-and-order emergencies.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:41 PM IST