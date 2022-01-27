Punjab Elections 2022: Did Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and 3 others boycott Rahul Gandhi's poll campaign? Here's what we know so far

Chandigarh: Five MPs and leaders of the Congress party were absent from the Rahul Gandhi's rally in Punjab ahead of state Assembly elections.

The delegation includes MP Manish Tewari, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasveer Singh Gill, Muhammad Sadiq and Parneet Kaur.

"We had no problem in going. We came to know that the event was for the 117 candidates. Neither the PCC president nor the CM invited us, not even the general secretary incharge. Had we been invited, we would have definitely gone," said Jasbir Singh Gill, Congress MP from Punjab.

However, playing down the reports of the ‘boycott’, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that they were just baseless rumours and were “not true”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a day-long visit to Punjab today during which he is visiting religious places along with 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections that are due next month.

Gandhi along with party candidates for the Punjab assembly polls paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Thursday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said he along with the Congress candidates prayed for the future of Punjab at Harmandir Sahib.

After offering prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, Gandhi partook 'langar' along with the party candidates. Gandhi was flanked by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Kicking off his poll campaign in Punjab, Gandhi is scheduled to address a virtual rally at Mithapur in Jalandhar.

He is visiting the poll-bound state for the first time after the election dates were announced on January 8 by the Election Commission of India.

Channi, Sidhu and deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni earlier received Gandhi at the Amritsar airport on his arrival from Delhi.

Gandhi later visited Jallianwala Bagh. He will also visit Durgiana Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal here.

The Congress has announced 109 candidates for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls. The names of candidates for eight seats are yet to be announced. At Jalandhar's Mithapur, Gandhi will address the 'Punjab Fateh' virtual rally in the afternoon before returning to Delhi in the evening.

The Election Commission had extended the ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31 in the five poll-going states, including Punjab.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab which will go to polls on February 20.

