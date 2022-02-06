Punjab elections 2022: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar has quit politics, claims MLA Kanwar Sandhu

While Congress is all set to announce its chief ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, a MLA's tweet has sparked a buzz.

AAP MLA and senior journalist Kanwar Sandhu tweeted that former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has quit politics. There is no official confirmation neither has Sunil Jakhar said anything on the same.

“A lot of unfortunate news emanating out of Punjab. Just heard that @sunilkjakhar is calling it quits due to unwarranted, irresponsible comments of his @INCPunjab colleagues. Sad to see a gentlemen politician go out at a crucial juncture.#PunjabElection2022,” Sandhu tweeted.

He added, “Being a journalist known @sunilkjakhar, the gentleman and a friend for long. Hope he will revisit his decision to quit active politics, and regale us with his witty one-liners and we will also continue to get the benefit of his poetic wisdom.#punjabassemblyelection2022.”

Earlier, Sunil Jakhar, had expressed the pain of not being made the Chief Minister despite having the support of 42 MLAs, during change of guard after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down in September last year, claiming that it was because he is a Hindu. However, Jakhar has been given a place in the list of star campaigners for Punjab polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 02:47 PM IST