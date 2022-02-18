Punjab elections 2022: 'Congress govt does not want to answer people about what they have done in last five years', says Anurag Thakur

Ahead of Punjab assembly elections, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday hit out at the Congress government in the state.

Anurag Thakur said that the Congress government in Punjab did not fulfil any pre-poll promises that it made before the 2017 Assembly elections including making Punjab a drug-free state.

"People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made 5 years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened. Channi is trying to divert attention from the main issues. They do not want to answer the people about what they have done in the last five years," he told news agency ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a swipe at Channi and the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and termed the statement of Channi an "insult to people of UP".

"Rahul Gandhi and Punjab CM have insulted the people of UP, and Priyanka Ji laughed. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls people of UP goons and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomes her with big bouquets. Have Congress and SP taken the responsibility to insult of UP?" asked Thakur.

Notably, Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

