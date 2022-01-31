Punjab Elections 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal file nomination papers

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal on Monday filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections.

Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat in Barnala district. Sukhbir Singh Badal filed his nomination papers from the Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab's Fazilka district, while Parkash Singh Badal filed his nomination from Lambi constituency.

After filing his nomination papers, Channi said the Congress party has directed him to contest from Bhadaur seat.

Channi said he has come like 'Sudama' and hoped that people of the Malwa region will take care of him like 'Lord Krishna'.

"We will register a big win in Malwa," said Channi who was flanked by senior Congress leader and former Union minister Pawan Bansal, whose son Manish Bansal is the party contestant from Barnala.

The Congress on Sunday had fielded Channi from the second assembly seat Bhadaur (SC). Channi is also contesting from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Barnala district comprises three assembly segments-Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Bhadaur which fall under the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency, which is represented by AAP MP and party's CM face Bhagwant Mann.

Badal was accompanied by his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal when he filed nomination papers before the returning officer in Jalalabad.

Asked about his rival Congress candidate Mohan Singh Phallianwala, Badal said, "I wish him best of luck." Sukhbir Badal, a sitting MP from Ferozepur, had represented Jalalabad assembly constituency thrice in 2009 (bypoll), 2012 and 2017.

The presence of Parkash Singh Badal, 94, in the fray is likely to strengthen the SAD in the multi-party poll contest in Punjab.

The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 02:54 PM IST