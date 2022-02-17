Punjab Elections 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls Yogi Adityanath as 'UP-Bihar ke bhaiya'; Opposition irked

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday waded into an unsavoury controversy by running down ‘Bhaiyas’ – the semi-literate migrants from UP, Bihar and Delhi — and suggesting that the State will slam the doors on the workforce, which is incidentally Punjab’s support system.

Once a seasonal workforce, they take up menial jobs which Punjabis don’t touch with a barge pole for cultural and other reasons. But over the years, the ‘bhaiyas’ have ceased to be birds of passage; they have settled down in the state, own property, and also have voting rights, thereby becoming an important element in the changing demographic profile of the state.

Channi was not just referring to the migrant workforce but also to the AAP leaders based in Delhi who have made a beeline for Punjab in the election season and are hopeful of wresting the ‘migrant’ vote.

If Channi’s observations were not offensive enough, in a video circulating on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen clapping beside Channi when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. But we will not allow the ‘bhaiya’ from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi to enter the state and rule over us,” the incumbent chief minister said.

His remark elicited a sharp reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed his counterpart’s comments as “very shameful”.

‘‘We strongly condemn comments made against any individual or any particular community,” he replied, when asked during a press conference to comment. Kejriwal added that Channi had earlier taunted him over his skin complexion, calling him ‘kala’ (dark). When Bhagwant Mann said Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said she too is then a “bhaiya”.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya shared the video of Channi on Twitter and targeted Priyanka. “Priyanka Vadra Ji calls herself a daughter of Uttar Pradesh when she visits the state and claps when people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are insulted in Punjab. This is her double character and face as well,” Surya said.

