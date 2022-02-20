Punjab Elections 2022: Certain of winning Pataila, Congress will be wiped out, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Patiala: Punjab Lok Congress founder and former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that he was certain of winning Patiala and that they will win the state Assembly Elections.

"Congress lives in a different world and will be wiped out in Punjab", Capt said.

Meanwhile, Shiromoni Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurbachan Singh has hinted at a possible party alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) post Punjab Assembly elections in the state if they come to power.



Talking to India Today, Gurbachan Singh said, "We are confident of victory. Akali Dal-BSP will form the next government in Punjab. The party will decide on taking BJP support if we fall short of numbers. It depends on the numbers. But Congress is our No.1 enemy."



It is going to be an uphill battle for former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh as he faces a stiff challenge from two former Mayors fielded by the AAP and Congress and a former councillor of the SAD.

All three opponents are making a debut in the Vidhan Sabha, which makes this contest close. “Jat, Hindu and urban Sikh votes are divided and so are loyalties and party affiliations. I have never seen Patiala polls getting so close in my past three decades,” said a political analyst.

The former CM, who quit the Congress and formed the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), won the seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket with more than 52,000 votes, defeating AAP’s Dr Balbir Singh. However, with winds of change, the New Moti Bagh Palace, his official residence, is not thronged by supporters in thousands nor is his popularity the same as it was in 2017.

