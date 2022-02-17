Punjab Elections 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh fears defeat because of me, says AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab on Thursday said that former Chief Minister of the state, Captain Amarinder Singh is fearing defeat due to his arrival in Patiala .

Speaking to reporters on, Mann asked why is section 144 imposed only in Patiala. He also said that the former CM of Punjab is fearing defeat as he has come to Patiala for campaigning.

Police on Thursday imposed section 144 in Patiala, due which Mann had to stop campaigning in the city.

It is to be noted that tomorrow, (February 18) is the last day of the campaigning in the election bound state.

Besides, in a scathing attack, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday called Mann a "drunkard and illiterate person".

"Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?," Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said while addressing a public gathering in Bathinda, reported ANI.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:16 PM IST