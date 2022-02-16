Punjab elections 2022: Another Sonia Gandhi loyalist heading to the BJP?

In a rude shock to the Congress just five days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former Union Law Minister, Dr Ashwani Kumar(69), who was the Rajya Sabha member of the party for 14 years and a loyalist of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, sent in his resignation on Monday.

In a brief letter to her, he wrote that "that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best serve larger national causes outside the partyfold."

Since after his resignation from the Manmohan Singh Government, after an "unnecessary" controversy of vetting a CBI graft probe report on the coal block allocation scam, he had been busy as a senior advocate in raising public causes before the Supreme Court.

He wrote that he is quitting the Congress after a long association of 46 years with a hope "to proactively pursue public causes, inspired by the idea of a transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters."

His use of the word "transformative" hints at an important and lasting change in someone or something. Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday denied that he was joining the BJP, but he has told friends that he is waiting for the Punjab Assembly election results before deciding whether to go with the Captain Amarinder Singh’s new party, or join the BJP. On joining the BJP, he said: "

"I have not given it a thought. I have not met anyone in the BJP. I would like to categorically state that there is no decision as yet. I may not even join any party." He said he felt there was no tearing hurry, since he is happy with his law practice."

He emphatically affirmed that the Congress is not reflecting the mood of the nation and its projected leader is not acceptable to the people.

His reference was obviously to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who continues navigating from the back seat. In reply to a question, he said: "A question is repeatedly asked why the Congress is not voted in if the people are not happy with Prime Minister Modi. Precisely because the alternative that we are offering is not acceptable to the people. And this is one factor that is beyond discussion in the party."

His resignation from the Congress is not going to make much difference in terms of votes since he has a very limited appeal at the ground level, though it may lead to media headlines and debates.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:10 AM IST