AAP's chief ministerial face for Punjab to be announced next week, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls will be announced next week.

"Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce the name of its CM candidate for Punjab Assembly elections next week," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arvind Kejriwal also targeted the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over the law and order situation in the state and said: "We assure people of Punjab to improve law and order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power. Security will be ensured to all - be it PM or anyone else," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Be it a matter of PM's security or common man's security, it shall be ensured, he told reporters.

The Delhi chief minister also slammed the Congress and the Badal family for allegedly looting the state for the past several years.

"A tie up of Congress and the Badal family has been going on for the last several years. Both the Congress and the Badal family have been looting Punjab. It will now come to an end. Punjab will witness prosperity and good time for Punjab is going to come," he further said.

Voting for the Punjab assembly polls will take place on February 14 while counting of votes will be held on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:53 AM IST