Punjab Elections 2022: 2 ex-DGPs’ wives vie in state’s only Muslim-dominated seat

Chandigarh: The Malerkotla assembly constituency which is the only Muslim-dominated seat in Punjab, is hogging the limelight this poll season with wives of Punjab’s two former director generals of police (DGPs) fighting each other for the second time.

Among the main contestants in this constituency for February 20 elections in the state, are Razia Sultana, who is a three-time legislator and wife of state’s former DGP Mohammad Mustafa and Farzana Alam, who is the widow of state’s former DGP Mohammad Izhar Alam - who passed away last year.

Farzana had in her maiden election defeated Razia by 5,200 votes in 2012 as an SAD candidate and was also chief parliamentary secretary in the then SAD-BJP government. She was, however, denied a ticket by SAD in 2017 which instead fielded Mohammad Owais. Farzana this time is fighting the election as a candidate of Capt Amarinder Singh's newly floated Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

Razia has won the assembly seat thrice – 2002, 2007, and 2017, and is a Cabinet minister. Interestingly, Razia had won this seat in 2017 defeating her own brother Muhammad Arshad, an AAP candidate.

Notably, Punjab’s former DGP Mustafa, who is a principal strategic adviser to state Congress unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, was booked a few days ago for allegedly making communal remarks at a public meeting in Malerkotla. The case is being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT).

Being a Muslim-majority segment, Malerkotla in the past has invariably reposed faith in the Congress and the SAD. In the past 10 assembly elections, Congress won this seat five times and SAD, four times. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat - of which Malerkotla is a segment - has been won by AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, the two-time MP since 2014.

Razia highlights her efforts in earning a district status for Malerkotla which is now the 23rd district of Punjab after it was carved out of Sangrur district on May 14, 2021.

Once a staunch supporter of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Razia, and her husband, however, switched their loyalties to state Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after the bad blood in the party which led to the unceremonious exit of Capt Amarinder Singh from Congress.

Former DGP Alam was close to SAD even though Farzana was denied a ticket in 2017. It was in this wake, that she opted to join Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress a few months ago.

The SAD has picked Nusrat Ali Khan, who had won the seat for the party in 1997 and 1985 and is a known social worker here. The AAP has fielded Mohammad Zamil-Ur-Rehman, a former BSP worker, who has been actively associated with the party.

Among the key demands of locals are easing the Pakistan visa process and a better sewerage system.

Historically, the Malerktla area was founded in 1454 AD by Sheikh Sadruddin-i-Jahan, a pious man from Afghanistan, while the Malerkotla state was established in 1657 by Bayazid Khan. However, following Independence and accession to Indian Union in 1948, Malerkotla joined the Patiala and East Punjab States Union (Pepsu) until its merger with Punjab in 1956.

Total voters: 1.59 lakh

Male: 84,724

Female: 75,168

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:42 PM IST