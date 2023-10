Kabaddi player Harvinder Singh was shot at in Punjab's Moga in Dhulkot Ransin village | X/Nikhil Choudhary

In a shocking incident, a Kabaddi player named Harvinder Singh was shot at in Punjab's Moga district in Dhulkot Ransin village. In the CCTV footage that captured the bike-borne assailants, two men were seen trying to enter the house on a flimsy pretext before eventually opening fire.

According to local reports, the injured Kabaddi player is in critical condition and has been referred to Ludhiana for further treatment.

Kabaddi player Harvinder Singh shot in #Moga's Dhulkot Ransin Village village, Bike borne miscreants had entered the house on the pretext of seeing pigeons. pic.twitter.com/GMk1GqZkZR — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 23, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)