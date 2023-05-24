Punjab Crime: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead during an alleged gang war in Amritsar; CCTV video surfaces |

Gangster Jarnail Singh was killed by four armed person who attacked him on Wednesday. Singh reportedly belonged to the Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, and his murder is alleged to be a result of gang rivalry after others learning him being out on bail.

After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the crime spot to investigate the matter. The crime was caught on a CCTV camera installed there and the chilling visuals have surfaced online.

(Warning: Video contains violent graphic content)

Multiple bullets fired

The murder took place in broad daylight in Sathiala village of Amritsar and involved masked men firing indiscriminately at the gangster. The armed persons reportedly fired around 20-25 bullets at Jarnail Singh.

Body sent for autopsy

When taken to a nearby hospital, the doctors pronounced him brought dead. The body was later taken into custody and sent for an autopsy. Police are yet to release an official statement in this case. Investigation is underway.