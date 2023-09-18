 Punjab: Congress Leader Baljinder Singh In Moga Shot Dead In His Residence, Horrific Visuals Surface
Baljinder Singh reportedly received a call from an unknown person who allegedly requested him to sign some documents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

In a shocking incident, the Congress leader Baljinder Singh in Moga was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside his residence. The gruesome murder, captured by CCTV cameras, has sent shockwaves through the community and triggered a police investigation.

Singh reportedly received a call from an unknown person who allegedly requested him to sign some documents. Believing it to be a routine matter, he left his residence to meet the caller. However, as soon as he stepped outside, the assailants ambushed him and opened fire.

The CCTV footage shows the assailants fleeing the scene immediately after the attack, leaving Singh critically injured. Local authorities were alerted to the incident, and the police have launched an investigation.

Madhya Pradesh: Police Collar 3 Criminals Involved In Shooting In Narmadapuram
article-image

