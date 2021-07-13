Punjab Congress internal rift resolved? Here's what Harish Rawat said on Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu

It appears that the Congress party high command has been successful in trying to resolve the internal rift within its Punjab unit.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat said there will be good news for the Punjab Congress in the next 3-4 days. He also said that changes in the Punjab Cabinet and the organisation would be carried out within 2-3 days.

"Punjab will get a new PCC chief and a few new faces in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh,” Rawat told The Indian Express. He also added that Singh will remain in the post. “There will be no change in the CM. Nobody demanded any change at that level. People had a few issues. Those will be sorted out. Also, the party has to take many factors into consideration. It has to work out the right role for the right person,” he said.

Earlier, in order to resolve the internal rift in its Punjab unit, the Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

For the uninitiated, Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the chief minister, attacking him on several issues like the alleged delay in the completion of a probe into the 2015 desecration of Sikh texts and the subsequent police firing on protesters.

A few day ago, Sidhu had met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. When it looked like the high command is favouring the cricketer-turned-politician, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met Singh and discussed "internal matters of the party". However, Singh has been resistant to ideas that involve a massive upgrade for Sidhu in the Punjab government and party, reported NDTV.

This comes at a time when the party unit is gearing up for the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year. Besides, Punjab is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state as well.