Punjab Congress assails Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with martyr Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress leaders on Monday tore into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing the AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Lashing out at Kejriwal for comparing AAP leaders namely, Sisodia and Jain, with the martyr Bhagat Singh, the Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed it ``unfortunate’’ and said ``it is not right to compare anyone with the freedom fighter’’.

Warring also took to Twitter: ``No individual can ever match the sacrifice and commitment of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji. At the young age of 23, he gave his life for the motherland. Comparison of corruption accused Satyendar Jain & Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh Ji by Arvind Kejriwal is unfortunate,’’.

Later interacting with the newspersons, the state Congress chief Warring said that ``Sisodia saab can be a good person. Kejriwal saab can be a good person, Mann saab can be a good person. But it is not right to compare anyone with Bhagat Singh’’.

It may be recalled that Kejriwal had made such a remark on Sunday after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi meaning that the prison bars and the threat of noose could not deter the spirit of Bhagat Singh. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are today’s Bhagat Singh, Kejriwal remarked.

Reacting to it, another senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also reacted sharply to Kejriwal’s remark and sought an apology from the AAP national convenor. He Tweeted: ``We demand an unconditional apology from @ArvindKejriwalfor insulting Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji and other martyrs by equating him to tainted & corrupt leaders like Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia who're only 'looting' India while Bhagat Singh ji laid down his life for India,”.

In another Tweet, Khaira said the Indians demand an unconditional apology from Arvind Kejriwal for insulting Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji by comparing our icon with meek and corrupt leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satinder Jain facing corruption charges. Bhagat Singh laid down his life for India while they were looting India.

