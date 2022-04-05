Punjab Cong MP Ravneet Singh Bittu meets PM Modi, sparks buzz

Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, sparking a buzz in Punjab Congress which recently faced a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections which were swept by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Taking to Twitter, Ravneet Singh Bittu said: "Today I met the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Sh. @narendramodi ji and discussed issues of Punjab."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bittu, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana and is the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh, met the prime minister at his Parliament office.

Bittu met the Prime Minister just a day ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislative party.

Bittu is the grandson of Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjsb who was assasinated by terrorists in 1995.

Ever since the Congress chose to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab months before the Assembly elections last year, all is not well in the party.

Due to the internal rift in the party, Congress faced massive defeat in the elections.

Bittu belongs to the camp which was more aligned to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:22 AM IST