Punjab: AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku wins Jalandhar by-polls by a margin of over 58,000 votes

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes against Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.

Earlier today, Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring conceded defeat in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll on Saturday and congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and its candidate, Sushil Rinku.

"We humbly accept people's mandate! I thank party workers, volunteers, supporters and the entire @INCPunjab leadership, for the hard work & efforts put in by them for the #JalandharByElection. I congratulate Sushil Rinku & AAP party for the victory," Warring tweeted.

We humbly accept people's mandate! I thank party workers, volunteers, supporters and the entire @INCPunjab leadership, for the hard work & efforts put in by them for the #JalandharByElection. I congratulate Sushil Rinku & AAP party for the victory. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) May 13, 2023

The bypoll, voting for which was held on May 10, was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. The counting of votes began at 8 am.

AAP's Rinku has been consistently maintaining a lead over his nearest opponent since the beginning of the counting of votes.

VIDEO | Jalandhar bypoll results: AAP workers celebrate as party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku leads in early trends. pic.twitter.com/c8OYnqEhp7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2023

Nineteen candidates had contested the bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 percent. It was well below the 63.04 percent polling recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per early trends, Rinku was ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, by 2,680 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was at the third spot, while BJP's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal is at the fourth spot, the trends showed.

The bypoll was held on May 10, and counting of votes began at 8 am.