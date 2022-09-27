Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to bring confidence motion in assembly on Oct 3

e-Paper Get App
The Opposition members protested as the AAP leader tabled the motion. After this, the House was adjourned for over 15 minutes.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:01 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | ANI Photo

The Punjab Assembly is expected to take up a confidence motion against the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state on October 3, i.e. next Tuesday, said Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

The Leader of Opposition from the Congress, Partap Bajwa, in the Assembly, termed the confidence motion' illegal'. The Opposition members protested as the AAP leader tabled the motion. After this, the House was adjourned for over 15 minutes.

When the House resumed, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan revealed that CM Mann will bring the trust vote in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

