Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh sent to ED custody till February 8

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh alias Honey was on Friday sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 8 by a Jalandhar court.

Singh was arrested late on Thursday night the ED officers in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state.

They said the Punjab CM's nephew was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after several hours of questioning at the agency's office in Jalandhar.

Punjab is set to vote for a new government on February 20. The Congress has accused the BJP government at the entre of misusing central agencies in the poll-bound state.

On January 18, the ED had conducted raids on the premises of Singh, his business partners and six miners in Mohali, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Pathankot.

The ED case is on the basis of a two year old FIR. The Punjab Police had on March 7, 2018, lodged a case against more than ten accused. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab in November last year.

The FIR has been accessed by IANS which was filed under several sections of IPC.

Bhupinder Singh Honey was not named in the Punjab Police's FIR and Kudrat Deep Singh was given a clean chit in the matter.

The ED found that money was being laundered by the accused involved in the case and they started probing the matter.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:11 PM IST