Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Amit Shah, says 'BBMB was main issue, union Min will discuss with his minister in 1-2 days'

After meeting Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi at his residence, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said that the main matter which was discussed during the meeting was Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The CM said that officers should be deployed like earlier.

While talking to the reporters, Channi further said, "I requested HM to reconsider it. Heassured me that he'll discuss with his minister in 1-2 days & act as per Punjab's wish."

"Secondly, 997 of our students were in Ukraine out of whom 420 have returned, 200 have gone to Poland and are safe but some people are still stuck," the CM said adding that he made a request for them following which HM assured that they are monitoring and the students will be back.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:49 PM IST