Punjab CM Challenges Opposition Leaders For Open Debate On State Issues On November 1

Chandigarh: Under fire for allegedly not properly presenting Punjab’s case in the apex court on the SYL canal issue, the chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dared the entire opposition for an open debate on all the issues pertaining to the state on November 1 – the Punjab Day.

For the record, while Punjab has Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power with 92 seats, the Congress is the principal opposition party with 18 members while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has 3, its ally BSP, 1, and the BJP, two seats and there is only one independent candidate in the state assembly of 117 MLAs.

Challenging leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal and BJP president Sunil Jakhar, the chief minister took to X to ask them why quarrel daily over different issues and why not debate all the issues pertaining to Punjab before the people on November 1.

Mann said that the debate would be centred around who and how Punjab had been looted till now because of nepotism, favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, trade shopkeepers, river waters and other issues. He accused the opposition leaders of having deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they were answerable to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that while opposition parties used various issues for their political and personal benefits, they were misleading people.

Oppn accepts the challenge

Meanwhile, accepting Mann’s challenge, the leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, recommended appointing a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge from Punjab as the debate moderator, who should be accepted by all parties so as to ensure impartiality and fairness. He also proposed a range of vital topics for discussion during the debate, including the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal dispute, prevailing law and order situation, debt stress, corruption, uncontrolled availability of drugs, mining, vendetta politics, and ethics in politics.

Accepting Mann’s challenge, the state Congress chief Raja Warring also shot questions to Mann on the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation, drug menace, deaths due to drugs, debt on the state, suicide by farmers, state expenditure on advertisements etc.

The SAD chief Sukhbir also accepted Mann’s challenge and said that while November 1 was still far away, he was coming to the chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh on October 10 – Notably, SAD has announced to gheraos Mann’s residence over the SYL issue on October 10!

The BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar also said the BJP was ready for debate anytime though first would like to know under what pressure or for which political interest he (Mann) had compromised on the interests of the state on the SYL issue.

