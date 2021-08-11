Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh meets PM Narendra Modi - All you need to know

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to immediately initiate steps for repealing the controversial farm laws and amendment to the relevant law for including farmers in free legal aid category.

The CM during his meeting with PM Modi pointed out the prolonged farmers stir which has costed lives of over 400 farmers and workers saying it had the potential of posing security threats for Punjab and the country with Pak-backed anti-India forces looking to exploit the farmers’ disgruntlement with the government.

The CM also reminded that the continued agitation was not only impacting economic activities in Punjab but also had the potential to affect the social fabric, especially when political parties and groups take strong positions.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today



"During his meeting, he urged the PM to immediately initiate steps for repealing the controversial farm laws & amendment to the relevant law for including farmers in free legal aid category," says state govt pic.twitter.com/XqqalcS5iW — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 07:37 PM IST