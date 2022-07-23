e-Paper Get App

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann's Chandigarh residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering

A challan has been issued in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Punjab chief minister's residence here for littering.

A challan has been issued in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh.

The house address mentioned in the challan is: House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh.

Local BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said he had been receiving complaints for some time from residents regarding the disposal of waste by the staff of the chief minister's residence behind house number-7. They were requested several times by the municipal corporation staff to not dump waste outside the house but it did not stop.

Therefore, the challan has been issued, he said.

House numbers 44, 45, 6 and 7 are part of the chief minister's residence, Sidhu said.

Read Also
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges PM Modi for state’s inclusion in MSP panel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaPunjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann's Chandigarh residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering

RECENT STORIES

'Would like to meet PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra': India women's cricket team coach Ramesh Powar on...

'Would like to meet PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra': India women's cricket team coach Ramesh Powar on...

'Rise above partisan politics in national interest': Outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind to parties...

'Rise above partisan politics in national interest': Outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind to parties...

'This time, it's for medal': India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Commonwealth Games 2022...

'This time, it's for medal': India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Commonwealth Games 2022...

Opinion: Droupadi Murmu’s journey from Panchayat to President

Opinion: Droupadi Murmu’s journey from Panchayat to President

Mira Bhayander: Murder convict lodged in Kolhapur Jail jumps covid parole; MBVV police book him

Mira Bhayander: Murder convict lodged in Kolhapur Jail jumps covid parole; MBVV police book him