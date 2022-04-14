Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann denies speculation of state government purchasing any new vehicles for Ministers

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ruled out any possibility of state govt purchasing any new vehicles for Ministers, reported ANI.

He accused opposition of baselessly spreading such canards in dearth of any issue against the Punjab Government, added, 'there was no such move by the state government.'

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann defending the 'remote control' allegation by the opposition parties said that it was his decision to send the officials for training purposes as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal took a meeting of Punjab officials in Delhi.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh called Bhagwant Mann a "rubber stamp" while Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged it is a "breach of federalism." Congress Legislative Party leader in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that people of the state did not vote for the government which was to be "remote controlled" from Delhi.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:50 PM IST