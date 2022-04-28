Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Akalis receive death treat from Jaish-e-Mohammed; details here

Candigarh: A letter delivered at the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Kapurthala, Punjab earlier on Wednesday has threatened to blow up major railway stations in Punjab.

The letter also said that a few famous religious sites, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Governor Banwarilal Purohit would also be targeted.

The document has been undersigned by Jaish-e-Mohammed. Apart from Mann, the letter, dated May 21, also threatens Shiromani Akali Dal leaders. The administration has swung into action, with an inquiry already launched into the matter.

The letter warned of bomb blasts at Jalandhar, Sultanpur Lodhi, Ferozepur, Lohian Khas, Phagwara and Tarn Taran railway stations on May 21, saying that these would be carried out to take revenge for Jihadis killed earlier.

Station Master Rajveer Singh said that the letter was sent by post, adding that he informed higher authorities as soon as he finished reading the letter. Police, meanwhile, said that they have received information and have begun searching CCTV cameras around the area to identify any suspects.

A search has been launched.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:20 AM IST