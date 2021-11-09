Punjab cabinet accepts resignation of AG APS Deol, Sidhu wins this one

In a joint press conference by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Channi accepted the resignation of the advocate general and agreed on a slew of other demands.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been pushing for the replacement of Attorney General Deol, who had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters.

Last week, Deol had attacked Sidhu accusing him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office as well as "spreading misinformation to gain political advantage".



"Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of the advocate general. He is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues," Deol alleged.

Deol (61) was appointed to the top post on September 27 following the departure of Atul Nanda, who stepped down as Advocate-General after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab.

"We have sent names of police officers of over 30 years of service. Out of them, the Centre will send a panel in the coming days. We will select a new Director General of Police (DGP) among the panel", Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said in Chandigarh.

