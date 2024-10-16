 Punjab: Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13

Punjab: Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C Said on Tuesday that as per the programme issued for the bypolls, the notification would be issued on October 18. Subsequently, the last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the nomination papers would be scrutinised on October 28.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13 | Representational Image

Chandigarh: The byelections to four Punjab assembly constituencies – Gidderbaha, Barnala, Chabbewal and Dera Baba Nanak – would be held on November 13. Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C Said on Tuesday that as per the programme issued for the bypolls, the notification would be issued on October 18. Subsequently, the last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the nomination papers would be scrutinised on October 28.

The last date to withdraw the nominations is October30, he said and added that the counting of the votes would be done on November 23. With the announcement of the bypolls, election code of conduct had come into effect in the Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Barnala and Sri Muktsar Sahib, he said that the same would remain in force until the completion of the poll process.

Meanwhile, according to official information, there are over 6.96 lakh voters in these four constituencies and there would be 831 polling booths. For record, the said four assembly seats will have the bypolls as their former MLAs had recently been elected to the Lok Sabha, subsequent to which they had resigned from their assembly seats.

Read Also
Punjab: Over 6 Injured In 2 Firing Incidents During Panchayat Polls
article-image

While Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who represented Barnala, is now MP, Sangrur, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who represented Gidderbaha, is now MP, Ludhiana, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who represented Chabbewal assembly seat, is now MP, Hoshiarpur and former Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is MP, Gurdaspur.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Seeks Union Government’s Response On Inclusion Of Plastic Flowers In Single-Use Plastics Ban
Bombay High Court Seeks Union Government’s Response On Inclusion Of Plastic Flowers In Single-Use Plastics Ban
Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression
Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects Depression
Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All Remanded Until October 22
Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 10th Accused In MNS Worker Akash Main’s Murder Case In Malad, All Remanded Until October 22
Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager
Bombay HC Raps Police Over Delayed Probe Into America's Got Talent Show Winners 'V Unbeatable' Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13

Punjab: Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13

Karnataka: Holiday Declared For Bengaluru Schools On Wednesday, October 16, Due To Heavy Rain...

Karnataka: Holiday Declared For Bengaluru Schools On Wednesday, October 16, Due To Heavy Rain...

Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest Lok Sabha Bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest Lok Sabha Bypoll

West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO

West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO

Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed

Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed