Punjab: Bypolls To 4 Assembly Seats To Be Held On November 13

Chandigarh: The byelections to four Punjab assembly constituencies – Gidderbaha, Barnala, Chabbewal and Dera Baba Nanak – would be held on November 13. Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C Said on Tuesday that as per the programme issued for the bypolls, the notification would be issued on October 18. Subsequently, the last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the nomination papers would be scrutinised on October 28.

The last date to withdraw the nominations is October30, he said and added that the counting of the votes would be done on November 23. With the announcement of the bypolls, election code of conduct had come into effect in the Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Barnala and Sri Muktsar Sahib, he said that the same would remain in force until the completion of the poll process.

Meanwhile, according to official information, there are over 6.96 lakh voters in these four constituencies and there would be 831 polling booths. For record, the said four assembly seats will have the bypolls as their former MLAs had recently been elected to the Lok Sabha, subsequent to which they had resigned from their assembly seats.

While Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who represented Barnala, is now MP, Sangrur, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who represented Gidderbaha, is now MP, Ludhiana, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who represented Chabbewal assembly seat, is now MP, Hoshiarpur and former Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is MP, Gurdaspur.