 Punjab bypoll results: AAP's Sushil Rinku leads with over 7,000 votes in Jalandhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab bypoll results: AAP's Sushil Rinku leads with over 7,000 votes in Jalandhar

Punjab bypoll results: AAP's Sushil Rinku leads with over 7,000 votes in Jalandhar

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chandigarh: AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll, counting of votes is underway, as trends showed.

Rinku is ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, by 2,680 votes, according to the latest trends.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was at the third spot, while BJP's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal is at the fourth spot, the trends showed.

The bypoll was held on May 10, and counting of votes began at 8 am.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Counting of votes for ULB polls, assembly bypolls begins; BJP lead on 14 Mayor Seats,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka VIP seats Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah maintains lead in Varuna, Shettar trailing in...

Karnataka VIP seats Results LIVE: Siddaramaiah maintains lead in Varuna, Shettar trailing in...

Cyclone Mocha likely to intensify as 'extremely severe' storm as it approaches Bangladesh, Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha likely to intensify as 'extremely severe' storm as it approaches Bangladesh, Myanmar

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Congress appears set to form government; Siddaramaiah's son says...

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Congress appears set to form government; Siddaramaiah's son says...

Meghalaya: Counting of votes for Sohiong by-poll underway; United Democratic Party leading    

Meghalaya: Counting of votes for Sohiong by-poll underway; United Democratic Party leading    

Karnataka poll results: Snake found at BJP office in Shiggaon, rescued; building premises secured...

Karnataka poll results: Snake found at BJP office in Shiggaon, rescued; building premises secured...