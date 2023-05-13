Punjab bypoll results: AAP's Sushil Rinku leads with over 7,000 votes in Jalandhar

Representative Image

Chandigarh: AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll, counting of votes is underway, as trends showed.

Rinku is ahead of his nearest rival and Congress candidate, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, by 2,680 votes, according to the latest trends.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is being backed by the BSP, was at the third spot, while BJP's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal is at the fourth spot, the trends showed.

The bypoll was held on May 10, and counting of votes began at 8 am.