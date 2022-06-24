Punjab Budget session: Congress, BJP stage walkout over law and order issue

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, led the Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to eminent personalities, freedom fighters, political personalities and noted Punjab Singer, who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly in Chandigarh on Friday. | PTI Photo

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed uproar on the day one of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s budget with the opposition taking on the government on the issue of deteriorating law and order before staging a walkout along with the BJP legislators here on Friday.

The opposition raised an uproar when Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan while responding to Congress’ demand for an adjournment motion on law and order during zero hour, said that it could not be allowed as the matter was ``subjudice’’.

To this the leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asked the Speaker as to how could the entire law and order be subjudice and demanded that the adjournment motion be allowed as the issue was of grave concern to the state.

Upon this, members of all four opposition parties, including Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) went in the well of the House raising slogans against the Speaker. While BJP joined Congress in the walkout, the SAD and BSP stayed back.

Bajwa also sought a clarification from leader of the House Bhagwant Mann on his video statement that his life was in danger and added that not only politicians, but traders and businessmen were also getting threat calls. He also referred to the threat calls received by former deputy chief minister O P Soni.

Earlier in the day, the House paid tributes to popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, former ministers, jathedar Tota Singh and Hardipinder Singh Badal and other personalities, who passed away since the last session.

Meanwhile, according to the assembly schedule, the state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema would present the budget for 2022-23 on June 27, and a general discussion on the budget would take place thereafter. The budget session will continue till June 30.

The Punjab assembly had in March passed a vote-on-account for the first three months (April-June) of the financial year 2022-23.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in March this year after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state. The Congress won 18 seats, the SAD, 3, its ally BSP, 1, and the BJP, two seats while only one independent candidate won.

WHITE PAPER ON FINANCES

Meanwhile, the Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave nod to the tabling of the White Paper on the finances of the state in the house during the current budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.