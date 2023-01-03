e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: BSF shoots armed Pakistani intruder in Ajnala Sector, video surfaces after incident

Punjab: BSF shoots armed Pakistani intruder in Ajnala Sector, video surfaces after incident

The intruder was found armed with a sophisticated modified 'Pump Action' shotgun. According to official sources, the intruder had entered the Indian Territory at Ramdas village in the Ajnala sector part of Amritsar district.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Punjab: BSF shoots armed Pakistani intruder in Ajnala Sector, video surfaces after incident |
Follow us on

Amritsar (Punjab): An armed Pakistani intruder was shot dead on Tuesday by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Ajnala Sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, officials said.

The infiltration bid came to the notice of BSF troops around 8 am.

The intruder was found armed with a sophisticated modified 'Pump Action' shot gun. According to official sources, the intruder had entered the Indian Territory at Ramdas village in the Ajnala sector part of Amritsar district.

BSF shot intruder after entering Indian side of territory

He was shot dead by the BSF of Channa Check Post, commanded by its Gurdaspur district battalion.

BSF troops, when they witnessed the intruder approaching the fence from the Pakistan side, repeatedly challenged him, but when he continued his march towards troops, then they fired at him, killing him on the spot.

By his body, the BSF found one 'Pump Action Rifle' which has the ability to fire more than one shot, officials said.

Read Also
Punjab: BSF seizes another Pak drone on IB with 1 kg heroin
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Assam: School children in Barpeta get sweaters after viral social media post

Assam: School children in Barpeta get sweaters after viral social media post

Lucknow: Schools to remain closed from Jan 4-7 in view of cold wave

Lucknow: Schools to remain closed from Jan 4-7 in view of cold wave

Delhi girl had booked hotel room, 'was arguing with her female friend' says hotel manager; police...

Delhi girl had booked hotel room, 'was arguing with her female friend' says hotel manager; police...

Punjab: BSF shoots armed Pakistani intruder in Ajnala Sector, video surfaces after incident

Punjab: BSF shoots armed Pakistani intruder in Ajnala Sector, video surfaces after incident

Delhi Accident: Car driver says he felt something was stuck, others denied and asked to drive away

Delhi Accident: Car driver says he felt something was stuck, others denied and asked to drive away