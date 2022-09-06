e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle Heroin worth Rs 22.65 crore in Fazilka

Punjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle Heroin worth Rs 22.65 crore in Fazilka

By acting on a specific input, the troops of 66 Battalion BSF seized 3.775 kgs of heroin worth Rs 22.65 Crores by conducting a massive search in the Fazilka village, officials said.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Punjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle Heroin worth Rs 22.65 crore in Fazilka | ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled AN attempt BY Pakistan-based smugglers to smuggle heroin worth Rs 22.65 crores in Jhangad Bhaini village of Punjab's Fazilka.

By acting on a specific input, the troops of 66 Battalion BSF seized 3.775 kgs of heroin worth Rs 22.65 Crores by conducting a massive search in the Fazilka village, officials said.

Earlier on August 25, the BSF in Jammu had foiled a smuggling bid through International Border in the Samba area and recovered about 8 kgs of narcotics. BSF had also recovered a cache of assault weapons at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab on August 23.

Three AK-47 rifles with six magazines, three M3 Rifles with four magazines and two pistols with two magazines in the Ferozepur sector were also recovered on the day, which appeared to have been smuggled from Pakistan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle Heroin worth Rs 22.65 crore in Fazilka

Punjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle Heroin worth Rs 22.65 crore in Fazilka

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Ganeshotsav 2022: Heritage turns vanilla milkshake tetra packs into 6 feet-tall modak

Ganeshotsav 2022: Heritage turns vanilla milkshake tetra packs into 6 feet-tall modak

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag district

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag district

Separated elephant calf nursed by residential school kids, villagers in Karnataka

Separated elephant calf nursed by residential school kids, villagers in Karnataka