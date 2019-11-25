Punjab: Brother of man who eloped with girl burnt alive, 3 arrested

A sixteen-year-old boy in the town Mansa, Punjab was burnt alive while tied to a pillar at an abandoned rice sheller on Sunday.

Three people accused of the murder have been arrested by the police. According to the police, both the victim and the accused belong to the Dalit community. The boy was murdered on Saturday while his dead body was found on Sunday.

SHO, Mansa city police station, Sukhjeet Singh said, “As per our investigation, Jaspreet Singh was first tied to a pillar with a rope, and then petrol was poured over him before setting him on fire.”

The boy, identified as Jaspreet Singh died on the spot. The police have confirmed the arrest of the three accused, Jashan Singh, Gurjeet Singh and Raju Singh.

“Jaspreet’s elder brother, Kulwinder Singh, had eloped with Jashan’s sister, Rajo Kaur, about two and a half year ago and later got married. The couple stated living in Budhlada, about 30 km from the city and had not visited their parents’ houses even once after getting married. They also have a one-year-old son. As per information gathered from the family of Jashan, Jaspreet would off and on tease him (Jashan) and his family about this marriage and would say Kulwinder will return and start living with them soon,” revealed the SHO.

According to sources, the girl’s family was unhappy with the marriage and had not allowed the couple to visit the village after marriage. It was also said that Jaspreet would often tease the family and that could have been the prime motive for the murder.