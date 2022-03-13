Punjab: Bhagwant Mann alone to take oath on Wednesday, 16 Ministers to be sworn in later

Punjab Chief Minister-designate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann will take oath alone on Wednesday (March 16), reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, other 16 MLAs to take oath as ministers on a later date.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Mann on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to stake claims to form the government in the state. Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the oath-taking ceremony.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:27 PM IST