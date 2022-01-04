e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Punjab: Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas, AC buses to operate at 50% capacity; night curfew between 10pm to 5am

New guidelines also said, "Swimming pools & gyms to remain closed. Only fully vaccinated staff to attend Govt, pvt offices."
FPJ Web Desk
Pixabay

Pixabay

Amid spike in cases bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas, AC buses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated as per new instructions issued by Amritsar Dy Commissioner.

New guidelines also said, "Swimming pools & gyms to remain closed. Only fully vaccinated staff to attend Govt, pvt offices."

Non-essential movement will be banned from 10pm to 5am. If night curfew is violated, then legal action will be taken. The principle of 'No mask, no service' will be followed. All health workers have to report to their respective duties, added Amritsar Dy Commissioner.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases for the last few days.

The state reported 46 fresh cases of the infection on December 27, 51 cases on December 28, 100 cases on December 29, 167 cases on December 30, 221 cases on December 31, 332 cases on January 1, 417 cases on January 2 and 419 cases on January 3.

The positivity rate climbed to 4.47 per cent on January 3 from 0.63 per cent on December 27, according to a medical bulletin.

Similarly, the number of active cases jumped from 392 on December 27 to 1,741 on January 3.

Punjab has so far recorded 6,05,922 Covid cases and 16,651 deaths due to the disease.

