Punjab assembly polls: Sukhbir Singh Badal says SAD-BSP alliance will have two Deputy CMs if voted to power, one of them to be a Hindu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that a post of a deputy chief minister will be given to a person from the Hindu community if the SAD-BSP alliance comes to power in the state.

"Carrying forward our constant endeavour for preserving and promoting the heritage of Sarbat da bhala, peace and communal harmony, Akal Dal has decided to have two Deputy CMs - one from among our Dalit brethren and another from Hindu community," Sukhbir Badal said in a tweet.

The SAD leader, who also addressed a press conference, said that the SAD- BSP, if voted to power, would be "truly" representative of the composite Punjabi culture.

"SAD-BSP government would have two deputy chief ministers, one each from Dalit and Hindu community in the state. This will make the SAD- BSP government truly representative of the composite Punjabi culture and a symbol of complete Punjabi unity, peace, and communal harmony as campaigned by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal," he said.

The announcement came even as the ruling Congress is mulling organizational changes and has been examining suggestions to appoint two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.

Badal accused the BJP-led central government of betraying framers. He said in the forthcoming Parliament session, the SAD would move an adjournment motion demanding the three agricultural laws be repealed.

He appealed to all political parties to support the SAD in this endeavor. He said the party would continue to raise its voice for the farmers till all their grievances are resolved.

"The three farm laws of Central government will not be implemented in Punjab if we came into power. We will move an adjournment motion in Parliament about the rollback of three farm laws."

