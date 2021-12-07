Punjab Assembly polls: From free education to Rs 1000 for women above 18 years, Arvind Kejriwal promises five schemes for SC

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, made five promises for the people from Scheduled Caste and accused Charanjit Singh Channi of only playing SC card to gather votes.

He said, "I have 5 promises for the people from Scheduled Caste. We will provide free education for children, free coaching for IAS, Medical &IIT, free foreign education for college students, free med service, Rs1000 for women above 18 years per month."

He further lashed out at Charanjit Singh Channi, said "He belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and is asking people of his community to vote for him. I do not belong to the SC community but I come from your family. I am willing to help you but Channi Sahab is only playing his SC card to gather votes."

This is not the first time that Keriwal has attacked on Charanjit Singh Channi. Today morning also Kejriwal put serious allegations of sand theft against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

He said "I have been seeing for the past few days that illegal sand mining was found in Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib. If it's happening in his own constituency, it's difficult to think he doesn't know about it. Serious allegations of sand theft have been levelled against him."

He further said that the "theft" would come to an end after the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state.

In last months rally in Punjab also Kejriwal accused of trying to replicate the policies and programmes of AAP, adding, “Channi is a ‘nakli’ Kejriwal. Beware of him. Don't go by his words. I keep all my promises made to the people.”

He also alleged that the power bills in the state had not reduced and people were still getting heavy bills, adding that AAP is the only party which could bring down the power bills to zero.

In last months rally in Punjab's Monga, Kejriwal underlined the need for social security, education and health care for the women of the state and announced a grant of Rs 1,000 per month for all women above 18, irrespective of the financial benefits being taken by them, that is, pension or salary.

In 2017, the AAP had performed well and bagged 20 Assembly seats. However, its MLAs strength has now gone down to 11.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:39 PM IST