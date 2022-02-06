Punjab Assembly polls: AAP makes fun of Congress on Twitter, says 'congratulations on announcing Reta Chor as CM face'

Calling Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi 'Reti Chor' (Sand thief) the Aam Aadmi Party took to Tweeter to slam the decision of Congress which earlier today presented Channi as the CM candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

"Congratulations Congress for announcing a Reta Chor as your Punjab chief minister (CM) face," tweeted the Aam Aadmi Party after Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress party's CM face for Punjab on Sunday.

Making fun of the announcement, AAP shared a hilarious Bollywood themed meme with Rahul Gandhi, and Channi celebrating the announcement saying "ab paisa hi paisa hoga."

Two days ago, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a ferocious attack on Charanjit Singh Channi after the Enforcement Directorate arrested the Punjab chief minister’s nephew in an illegal sand mining case.

Notably, the AAP has on several occasions accused the CM of allowing the sand mafia to function flagrantly in his constituency, Chamkaur Sahib.

Demanding a probe, Kejriwal had alleged that rampant illegal sand mining was taking place in CM’s constituency Chamkaur Sahib.

Channi has been fiercely countering AAP’s charges of sand theft, calling it a bundle of lies.

Meanwhile, in another dig, AAP Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said that it is sad that out of three crore Punjabis, the Congress party chose a person who is accused of illegal sand mining.

"It is indeed sad that out of 3 crore Punjabis - Congress chose a person who is accused of illegal sand mining and transfer posting scam as their CM candidate," he said.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:51 PM IST